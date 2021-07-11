Israeli web accessibility company accessiBe launches TV ad campaign

A first for accessiBe , this is also the first time for a private organization to address the issue of web accessibility on national mainstream television.

Advertisement

The company’s ad has been produced by a team of people with disabilities and also features people who are differently-abled. Providing a compelling case for accessibility, the TV ad features quadruple amputee motivational speaker Aimee Copeland, actress and writer with cerebral palsy Emily Kranking, and wrestler with congenital amputation Kyle Maynard, among others.

The sixty-second ad is set to air across different areas of the United States starting on July 12 for a period of eight weeks. The company purchased ad spots in prime time slots on different channels.

accessiBe Chief Vision Officer Michael Hingson, responsible for managing the campaign, highlights the importance of the company’s TV campaign in the US. “People with disabilities aren’t limited by their limitations, they’re limited by an inaccessible web. They are unstoppable. I am unstoppable. We are unstoppable,” he enthused.

For his part, accessiBe CEO Shir Ekerling is excited that he is overseeing the rollout of nationwide mainstream TV advertising for a web-accessibility product. “Despite web accessibility being a critical topic, especially as people continue to do almost everything online, conversations around it have not yet entered the mainstream TV world.

Advertisement

The TV ad campaign is entitled “The Unstoppable” and it seeks to reach out to companies to convince them to support the web accessibility needs of people who are differently-abled. “The Unstoppable campaign aims to open the hearts and minds of business owners to acknowledge the importance of web accessibility,” Ekerling emphasized.

In a press statement, the company’s commitment to addressing the problem of web accessibility with the help of advanced solutions was highlighted. “accessiBe is dedicated to solving web accessibility problems through advanced technology, tools, and services, and ultimately achieving its vision of making the Internet accessible by 2025.

The release of the TV ad notably follows a recent announcement of the upcoming launch of accessFind, a nonprofit project aimed at forging partnerships with reputable disability-centric organizations to offer a search engine that specifically scours the web for content that is useful or of interest to people with disabilities.

accessiBe is a global web accessibility solution provider founded in Israel that is now serving businesses in different parts of the world. It rose to prominence with the introduction of its AI-powered solution that can make virtually any website compliant with WCAG, ADA Title III, and other accessibility requirements.

The company allows businesses to make their websites easier to use for people who have special access needs, including those who have hearing, vision and motor difficulties.