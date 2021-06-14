 
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Abraham Accords spawns stamp expo

By LAUREN MORGANBESSER  
JUNE 14, 2021 20:22
Happy New Year stamp after the unification of Jerusalem. (photo credit: THE VIRTUAL STAMP EXHIBITION AAPE 2021)
Happy New Year stamp after the unification of Jerusalem.
(photo credit: THE VIRTUAL STAMP EXHIBITION AAPE 2021)

The exhibition will be held virtually and include a variety of rare and expensive items.

The signing of the Abraham Accords marked a historic political agreement and is now opening doors in an unexpected new field: philately. Between June 15 and June 30, the Abraham Accords Philatelic Exhibition (AAPE 2021) will highlight historic stamp collections from Israel, the United Arab Emirates and the United States. 
The exhibition will be held virtually and include a variety of rare and expensive items. Each country will be represented by up to nine collections, and the event features five different categories: traditional philately, postal history, thematic philately, picture postcards, and Court of Honor.
The AAPE 2021 is organized by the Israeli Philatelic Federation, a nonprofit organization promoting stamp collecting in Israel. The exhibits will be judged by a panel of experts, including experienced collectors and exhibitors from all three countries. 
Such an exhibition of philately allows each country to highlight stamps that reflect their values and commemorate their histories. Exhibits spotlight unique histories in the countries, such as the postal history of the UAE from the British era and letters sent to and from Israel during the Ottoman period. 
Admission is open to the public free of charge starting on June 15 at www.aape2021.com
