Vogue highlights Orthodox women in campaign against get refusal

While the get (Jewish divorce document) issue has been challenging the Jewish world for decades, the agunah - women trapped in marriage because their husbands refuse to provide them with a get - are trying to find ways to be heard, and what can work better than social media to bring public attention on the matter?

And it worked. Famous women's magazine Vogue published a full article on Wednesday dedicated on the matter titled " How Orthodox Women Are Using Social Media to Liberate Each Other From Dead Marriages ," interviewing women who have been fighting to "get their get" and other women who have been helping them through this difficult process.

The fact that such a big publication brought up the matter of gets reveals the importance of the issue and the deepness of the imbalance power between men and women on that matter.

Some women are fighting for decades to retrieve their freedom, while the get-refusing men can forge ahead with a new life and even remarry, leaving the woman in an unbearable marital situation.