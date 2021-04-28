Intel Israel to build massive new Haifa campus, hire 1,000

Intel Israel said Wednesday it will begin the construction of the first hybrid campus of its kind in Israel to be built in Haifa, with an investment of over $200 million.

The new building will be built next to the company’s existing buildings in Haifa for 6,000 employees working on hardware and software and the development of future chips. The project will require Intel to hire a thousand new employees by the end of 2021, Intel said.

Advertisement

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger will visit Israel next week to formally announce the establishment of the center along with other announcements.

The building will cover an area of tens of thousands of square meters and will house thousands of workers working on a hybrid model combining office and remote work time.

The new building, which is expected to be completed in 2023, will include thousands of square meters of sports areas and green nature areas that will be located around the building, as well as a visitor center open to the public. The building will use green and sustainable construction (LEED Platinum), alongside a completely smart-user experience that includes a direct interface between the employee and the smart and sophisticated building, the company said.