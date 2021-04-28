Intel Israel to build massive new Haifa campus, hire 1,000
An illustration of Intel's new campus in Haifa.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
The building will cover an area of tens of thousands of square meters and will house thousands of workers working on a hybrid model combining office and remote work time.
Intel Israel said Wednesday it will begin the construction of the first hybrid campus of its kind in Israel to be built in Haifa, with an investment of over $200 million.
The new building will be built next to the company’s existing buildings in Haifa for 6,000 employees working on hardware and software and the development of future chips. The project will require Intel to hire a thousand new employees by the end of 2021, Intel said.
Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger will visit Israel next week to formally announce the establishment of the center along with other announcements.
The new building, which is expected to be completed in 2023, will include thousands of square meters of sports areas and green nature areas that will be located around the building, as well as a visitor center open to the public. The building will use green and sustainable construction (LEED Platinum), alongside a completely smart-user experience that includes a direct interface between the employee and the smart and sophisticated building, the company said.
“I am proud that Intel Global continues to invest and build the future of the Israel Development Center,” said Karin Eibschitz Segal, CEO of Intel Israel Development Centers. “The new campus will help us move to a flexible environment that allows for the integration of work on and off-campus. What fun it will be to develop the most advanced technologies in the world in this type of environment!”
Regarding employment, Intel will recruit primarily hardware engineers as well as software and AI engineers from the fields of electrical engineering, software and computer science for a wide range of positions, from students to experienced engineers with advanced degrees, the company said. It is mainly looking to hire for its data and cloud projects.
The company said it will also help establish a national initiative to increase the number of skilled engineers in Israel, to help meet the large demand throughout the country.
Intel is the largest employer in Israel with 14,000 employees, including 7,000 development workers in Intel’s development centers and 4,900 in manufacturing, along with 2,100 at its subsidiaries Mobileye, Moovit and Habana Labs. Another 54,000 workers are employed indirectly.
The company has three major development centers located in Haifa, Petah Tikva and Jerusalem, and an advanced chip manufacturing plant in Kiryat Gat.