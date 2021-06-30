Camp Simcha children create mural in solidarity with Surfside community

Advertisement

“Chai Lifeline kids know a thing or two about adversity and overcoming trauma and crisis as they’ve encountered personal challenges like medical diagnoses and the loss of loved ones and overcome traumas like chemotherapy,” Weisbaum said.

The campers, with assistance from Sprays and Strokes, a local mural artist company, produced the mural with a theme of “Strong Together” that will now be displayed in Surfside for rescue crews and families of the victims.



Camp Simcha Without Borders, which runs throughout several communities across the United States and Israel, is providing 1,200 campers with an action-packed summer. It was created in 2020 as a spin-off of Camp Simcha, Chai Lifeline's camp in New York, because of travel limitations during the coronavirus pandemic.

