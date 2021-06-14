 
Log Out
Home Page
Pfizer Vaccine
Coronavirus
Jpost Real Estate
JP Must
Aliyah
March Of The Living
Israel Medical Centers & Doctors
UAE-Israel business summit
Jpost Conferences
JPost Annual Conference
JPOST NYC CONFERENCE
JPOST DIPLOMATIC CONFERENCE
Premium
THE DAILY EDITION
MAGAZINE
IN JERUSALEM
IVRIT
THE JERUSALEM REPORT
Categories
Breaking News
Israel News
Israel Elections
Israeli Food & Recipes
Israeli Sports
Israel Elections
World News
Iranian News
Middle East
Arab-Israeli Conflict
Gaza News
U.S. Politics
Diaspora
Antisemitism
Opinion
Judaism
kabbalah
Health & Science
Innovation Technology
Law
Archaeology
Antisemitism
Green Israel
Special Content
Advertise with us
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
Cancel Subscription
Customer Service
Jerusalem Post Celebrity News & Culture

Abraham Accords historical stamp exhibition unites US, UAE, Israel

By HADASSAH BRENNER  
JUNE 14, 2021 19:24
Happy New Year stamp after the unification of Jerusalem. (photo credit: THE VIRTUAL STAMP EXHIBITION AAPE 2021)
Happy New Year stamp after the unification of Jerusalem.
(photo credit: THE VIRTUAL STAMP EXHIBITION AAPE 2021)

An underground stamp on the establishment of the State of Israel writes "Yehudi" (Jew), beneath a trowel and sword, representative of a biblical account in Nehemiah.

As part of the Abraham Accords collaboration between the United States, the United Arab Emirates and Israel, the three countries have organized a virtual stamp exhibition, titled The Abraham Accord Philatelic Exhibition (AAPE 2021), which will display each country's philatelic collection. The exhibition will be open from June 15-30 and is free to the public. 
The exhibit presents five categories of philatelic items, with each country boasting nine collections, over half of which depict the Middle East.
The collections in the first category, traditional philately, show stamps from a single country during a particular historical era. An Israeli collection includes stamps from early Mozambique, while the US offers early Israeli stamps such as the "Doar Ivri," (Hebrew mail), artist proposals, early productions, stamp separation trials, and full stamp sheets.
Hebrew mail stamp (Photo Credit: THE VIRTUAL STAMP EXHIBITION AAPE 2021).Hebrew mail stamp (Photo Credit: THE VIRTUAL STAMP EXHIBITION AAPE 2021).
An underground stamp on the establishment of the State of Israel writes "Yehudi" (Jew), beneath a trowel and sword, representative of the biblical account in Nehemiah, where it was written that the Children of Israel were both builders of the wall around Jerusalem and the city's protectors, armed with  "spears, shield, bows," so that "one hand [was] doing the work and one holding the sword (Nehemiah 4:10-11). 
Underground stamp on the establishment of the State of Israel (Photo Credit: THE VIRTUAL STAMP EXHIBITION AAPE 2021).Underground stamp on the establishment of the State of Israel (Photo Credit: THE VIRTUAL STAMP EXHIBITION AAPE 2021).
Other historical Israeli stamps display a drawing of the Jaffa Railway Station, the first stamp issued by Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael – Jewish National Fund (KKL-JNF) in Vienna in 1901 and a stamp with a Jewish and Arab state partition following the approval of the United Nations Partition Plan for Palestine on November 29, 1947. 
Jaffa Rail Station (Photo Credit: THE VIRTUAL STAMP EXHIBITION AAPE 2021).Jaffa Rail Station (Photo Credit: THE VIRTUAL STAMP EXHIBITION AAPE 2021).
KKL stamp (Photo Credit: THE VIRTUAL STAMP EXHIBITION AAPE 2021).KKL stamp (Photo Credit: THE VIRTUAL STAMP EXHIBITION AAPE 2021).
The second category, postal history, contains letters sent to and from Israel in the Ottoman period, as well as those sent throughout the Mediterranean vis-a-vis airmail planes and the UAE's letters under the British "Trucial States" era. 
In the third category, themed stamps exhibit palm trees from the US and chess stamps from Israel, among other concepts. 
Chess stamp (Photo Credit: THE VIRTUAL STAMP EXHIBITION AAPE 2021).Chess stamp (Photo Credit: THE VIRTUAL STAMP EXHIBITION AAPE 2021).
The next category pictures postcards revealing images of Israel during a pilgrim tour in the 19th century, along with Shanghai in the same period, and a collection of "Shana Tova," Jewish happy new year wishes.
In one such Shana Tova card a woman dressed in an American flag dress opens a gate to welcome Jewish refugees, with Hebrew words from Psalms 118:19, "Open up the gates of righteousness."
Jews coming to America stamp (Photo Credit: THE VIRTUAL STAMP EXHIBITION AAPE 2021).Jews coming to America stamp (Photo Credit: THE VIRTUAL STAMP EXHIBITION AAPE 2021).
A card with an Israeli flag waving, a backdrop of the Old City, and children playing as the sun shines reads "A new generation has come to the land that has not known the burden of exile," playing off of the Exodus quote, "A new king arose over Egypt, who did not know Joseph," just before the biblical narrative of the Jews enslaved in Egypt.
Jewish happy New Year stamp (Photo Credit: THE VIRTUAL STAMP EXHIBITION AAPE 2021).Jewish happy New Year stamp (Photo Credit: THE VIRTUAL STAMP EXHIBITION AAPE 2021).
The final category shows philatelic exhibits from each country that have previously won global awards. 

The Israeli Philatelic Federation (IPF), a nonprofit organization that encourages stamp collecting in Israel, organized the exhibit, which will be judged by a panel of experienced collectors and exhibitors from the three countries.
To view the exhibit, click here
Tags israel us relations Stamps Exhibition UAE Israel Abraham Accords
Copyright 2021 Jpost Inc.
Designed by DANIEL CHEN