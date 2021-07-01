Israeli team wins gold at World Acrobatics Championships

Advertisement

Michal Stratievsky, Yarden Ron, and Tamar Stoller received a score of 28.450 points, beating out trios from Russian and Portugal to take first place. The athletes all were between the ages of 13 to 20-years old.

The Israeli team, besides participating in international competitions, also represent their local acrobatics club Hapoel Begin Holon, having won the Union Cup among their age category in the past year.

The win by the Israeli team comes as other Israeli athletes continue to score high in gymnastics competitions. In June, rhythmic gymnast Linoy Ashram won gold at the European championships, paving her path to the upcoming Tokyo Olympic games.

Advertisement

The Israeli team won gold at the World Acrobatics Championships currently taking place in Geneva, Switzerland, on Wednesday, according to a press release.