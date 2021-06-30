Israel launches stamps to celebrate 2021 Olympics

Advertisement

The three stamps issued ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. (Credit: courtesy)

STRATEGIC BRAND DESIGN,

Gili Lustig, CEO of the Israel Olympic Committee, said: "This is an exciting moment that advances us in a few moments ahead of the opening event of the Olympic Games ... These stamps are a kind of inspiration that encapsulate everything that characterizes the Israeli delegation - national representation, and sport values ​​- adherence to the goal and striving for victory. I would like to thank the Philatelic Service for issuing the stamps that have become a winning tradition. "

Advertisement