 
Log Out
Home Page
Pfizer Vaccine
Coronavirus
Jpost Real Estate
JP Must
Aliyah
March Of The Living
Israel Medical Centers & Doctors
UAE-Israel business summit
Jpost Conferences
JPost Annual Conference
JPOST NYC CONFERENCE
JPOST DIPLOMATIC CONFERENCE
Premium
THE DAILY EDITION
MAGAZINE
IN JERUSALEM
IVRIT
THE JERUSALEM REPORT
Categories
Breaking News
Israel News
Israel Elections
Israeli Food & Recipes
Israeli Sports
Israel Elections
World News
Iranian News
Middle East
Arab-Israeli Conflict
Gaza News
U.S. Politics
Diaspora
Antisemitism
Opinion
Judaism
kabbalah
Health & Science
Innovation Technology
Law
Archaeology
Antisemitism
Green Israel
Special Content
Advertise with us
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
Cancel Subscription
Customer Service
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israeli Politics

Presidential candidate Peretz is using Netanyahu's 'gevault' campaign

By GIL HOFFMAN  
MAY 31, 2021 18:14
Miriam Peretz speaks at the annual International Municipal Innovation Conference in Tel Aviv, earlier this year. (photo credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)
Miriam Peretz speaks at the annual International Municipal Innovation Conference in Tel Aviv, earlier this year.
(photo credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with Miriam Peretz's opponent, Jewish Agency chairman Isaac Herzog.

 Presidential candidate Miriam Peretz has adopted the "gevalt" strategy of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in an effort to take advantage of her image as an underdog, MKs who met with her said on Monday. 
Named for the Yiddish expression of alarm, a gevalt campaign refers to a Netanyahu-honed tactic that found its origins in 2015, when he was certain he was going to lose that election and used his bad polls to persuade voters to save him from defeat. Netanyahu has used it in the past four elections as well, and it was also used in the March Knesset race by Meretz and Blue and White. 
MKs who met with Peretz said they received an impression that she wanted them to vote for her so she would not lose by a wide margin. The MKs said they understood that voting for her could help her save face and maintain her positive image if she does not win the election.
The 120 MKs will be voting by secret ballot in the Knesset on Wednesday. Every faction has granted their MKs freedom to vote their conscience. 
Netanyahu met with Peretz's opponent, Jewish Agency chairman Isaac Herzog, on Monday, a day after meeting with Peretz. The meeting lasted only 15 minutes, and just like with Netanyahu's meeting with Peretz, no photographs were taken.
A Likud spokesman said Netanyahu expressed appreciation for Herzog's career of public service, but told him that the Likud would not endorse any candidate in the election. 
Tags Benjamin Netanyahu isaac herzog president israeli politics Miriam Peretz
Copyright 2021 Jpost Inc.
Designed by DANIEL CHEN