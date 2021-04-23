Police rescue mother, children held hostage in Shuafat refugee camp

Israeli Border Police rescued a mother and her four children on Friday after being held prisoner in a locked room by family members in the Palestinian refugee camp of Shuafat, Israel Police reported.



The Border Police conducted the rescue following a tip received on their hotline regarding the imprisonment of the family, which was allegedly caused by a family dispute.

Numerous border police officers took part in the operation to rescue the family. Officers also took members of the family members accountable for the hostage in for questioning.