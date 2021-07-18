Log Out
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Miriam Peretz leads the Jerusalem Summer Campaign

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 18, 2021 04:55
Miriam Peretz Jerusalem Summer campaign (photo credit: OHAD KAB)
Miriam Peretz Jerusalem Summer campaign
(photo credit: OHAD KAB)

Various hotels and attractions around the city are taking part by offering special deals to visitors.

The Jerusalem municipality is set to begin the 2021 summer campaign, which will be led by Miriam Peretz. The goal is to encourage domestic tourism to Jerusalem.
As part of the campaign, Peretz visited and was photographed in a number of attractions around the city, such as the City of David and the botanical gardens. 
Peretz has chosen to donate the salary she gets from the campaign to a social cause.
"I call to all the citizens of Israel to come to our capital city and enjoy the wonderful live city," she said. "Everyone is invited to come and enjoy the wealth of views, smells, the mosaic of people and the special atmosphere of our Jerusalem."
As part of the campaign, various hotels and attractions will be offering special deals to people who come to visit.   

Tags Jerusalem Tourism summer
