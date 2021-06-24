Six recommended camping sites across Israel

Coronavirus has impacted our lives in a lot of ways, one of them being how many of us vacation – sometimes making it harder to find a spacious, uncrowded place at a fair price. So it’s not surprising that the demand for outdoor camping holidays has soared this year.

There is something to the simplicity of camping, the connection to nature, at a price tag worth every agora (relative to the high cost of hotels) that fascinates many families. Camping can cater to everyone, opening up the most beautiful places in the country. Look in your children’s eyes and see their excitement as the tent is pulled out of the backpack and spread on the ground; in minutes, a sheet of cloth becomes a wonderful magic house for the kids.

Advertisement

So where should you place your tent? Here’s a collection of options.

1. Sleep with the Hasbani’s trickling water

In the north of the Hula Valley lies the Maayan Holiday Village, right next to the HaGoshrim Kayaks. The unique location of the village allows a great starting point for hikes, attractions and national parks.

The holiday village has undergone many renovations and now includes a variety of accommodation options in separate complexes: a camping complex, a bed and breakfast complex, and a glamping complex.

The well-kept camping complex offers a pleasant and secure overnight camping site on the park lawns. You can set up tents next to the scattered plane trees and very close to the creek, and hear the trickling water of the Hasbani. For the convenience of those who spend time at the campsite, a new and spacious locker area has been set up. In addition, food trucks will be placed at the entrance to the resort village, offering a variety of meals .

Advertisement

The park also has spacious toilets and hot water showers, a self-service kitchenette with electrical outlets, counter space, and refrigerators for rent.

Location: Maayan Holiday Village – Kibbutz Maayan Baruch

Price: NIS 90 per person over the age of two, at the entrance; NIS 72 if reserved ahead of time

2. In nature with A/C

Opposite the Gilad Mountains is the Ganey Hugga Water Park. In the park there are the “Hugga” springs (where water flows between three lakes), grill corners on shady grassy areas, and zip lines straight to the pool and water amusements.

The park contains an upgraded and secure overnight campsite on the park lawns. For the pampered, there is a service for setting up tents, renting mattresses, chairs, spacious toilets, refrigerators and hot showers.

By the lakes which are lit up in the evening, activities await the whole family: a fishing park, activities for children, sunset walks around the park with explanations, playgrounds and more.

Also note that the park contains 14 air-conditioned tents (yurts) that include a refrigerator and mattresses: three large yurt tents, 52 meters in size, that can accommodate up to 20 people, and 11 smaller yurt tents that can accommodate up to six people. The park also runs a pre-arranged breakfast service.

Hours: The park is open every day from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Entry fee for a day: NIS 44 for children from age three

Price for camping: NIS 88 per person per night

Those wishing to upgrade to the air-conditioned family-size yurt – holding up to six people – can add NIS 470 per night .

Ganey Hugga (ITZIK BARUCH)

Details: Ganey Hugga (04) 658-1111, www.huga.co.il

3. You can regret along the way

At the foot of Mount Tabor, in Moshav Shadmot Dvora, there’s a new and unique holiday complex – “Khan Derech Haetz.” It was established next to the “Derech Haetz” adventure park, thus creating a holiday complex, which includes a variety of accommodation options alongside a tourist attraction. The accommodation options include: rooms for hikers, a group room, an air-conditioned tent and an area for personal camping – so even if you planned on a tent but regretted it along the way because it’s too hot for you – perhaps you’ll take a room or guest apartment instead.

The complex is well-equipped and organized, offering guests: ample lighting, clean facilities for barbecues, a section for lighting bonfires, toilets and showers. In all, it offers a vacation that suits every budget, with accommodations based on sleeping arrangements.

Location: Khan Derech Haetz – Moshav Shadmot Dvora

Price: Personal tent camping – NIS 60 per person; tent built by Derech Haetz including mattresses (without sheets) NIS 75 per person; air conditioned tent with mattresses (without sheets) NIS 90 per person

Group guest room – up to 14 people and minimum of eight people, equipped with bunk beds with sheets, and attached shower and bathrooms – NIS 110 per person

Guest rooms for hikers – fits five people, including attached bathrooms and shower, towels, sheets and fully equipped kitchenette for the whole floor – NIS 165 per person

Guest apartments – fits 10 people, built with three bedrooms and a living room, includes an attached shower and bathroom and fully equipped kitchen – NIS 165 per person

4. Group party

Near Kibbutz Gadot, at the foot of the Jordan River, a new camping site was opened several months ago – the Jordan River Khan. It is suitable for families, friends and parties, and includes two complexes. One for 20 people and a smaller area for 10 people.

Here, there is no need to carry tents and mattresses; only food, drink and bedding need to be brought. The tents will be waiting for you along with shaded areas, seating, BBQ facilities, manicured lawns, security around the clock, bright night lighting, clean toilets and showers, refrigerators and electricity outlets.

Within walking distance there is the kosher Iskandar restaurant and plenty of attractions – kayaks, zip lines to the water, a ninja complex and many other activities for the whole family.

Price: At the complex for 20 people – NIS 160 per person, NIS 75 per person for each additional night

At the complex for 10 people – NIS 75 per night

Reservations: Haim Mesika, 050-221-9752

5. Recline with Romans

In Mamshit National Park, you can walk around the remains of an actual Nabataean city, from the Roman period. Although the area is small, you can discover an abundance of historical treasures: from magnificent houses and well-preserved streets to an impressive tower and ancient horse stables.

The parking lot in Mamshit includes full lighting, showers and toilets with access for the disabled, drinking fountains, pavilions, benches and tables, campfire sites (including wood), a kitchen that includes counters, refrigerators, gas stoves, mobile phone charging stations, stands for collecting coals and lighting barbecues and more. There is also a visitor service center. You can stay in several types of accommodations: in a tent that you bring from home or rent in the complex (including mattresses), a large tent with mattresses for several families and tukuls (huts) for up to eight people with mattresses, and upgraded tukuls that also include a refrigerator and seating area. In addition, there are rooms for rent designed for up to five people, with each room having beds, mattresses, a shower, toilet, refrigerator, kettle, microwave and air conditioner.

Price: Personal tent for an adult – NIS 55. Personal tent for a child – NIS 40. Family camping tent for an adult or tent encampment (including mattress) – NIS 80. Family camping tent for a child (including mattress) or tent encampment – NIS 65

Reservations: Sleeping arrangements can be made through the website of the Israel Nature and Parks Authority.

Mamshit National Park (AVI BAHARI)

6. Wake up to a breathtaking sunrise

The Masada site is familiar to almost every Israeli citizen. It is considered one of the most important, beautiful and special historical sites of Israel, which tells the story of the Jewish people and their war for their land. Masada was one of the last strongholds of Jewish freedom fighters in their struggle against the Roman army about 2,000 years ago. The mountain is considered a symbol of the end of the kingdom of Judah and its destruction at the end of the Second Temple period. Another unique attraction are the remains of the magnificent palaces from the time of King Herod. These blend well with the silent testimonies of the days of the Roman siege and the bitter end of the mountain dwellers.

In the Masada West parking lot you can enjoy full lighting, hot showers, a kitchen that includes counters, refrigerators, gas stoves, drinking water fountains, electrical points, permanent and portable picnic benches and tables, points for charging mobile phones, corners for campfires and grill lighting stations. There is also a visitor service center. You can choose from several types of accommodations: in a tent that you bring from home or one rented at the site (including mattresses), or a large tent with mattresses for several families. In addition, there are rooms for rent designed for up to five people, with each room having beds, mattresses, a shower, toilet, refrigerator, kettle, microwave and air conditioner.

Price: Personal tent for an adult – NIS 55. Personal tent for a child – NIS 40. Family camping tent for an adult (including mattress) – NIS 80. Family camping tent for a child (including mattress) – NIS 65

Reservations: Sleeping arrangements can be made through the website of the Israel Nature and Parks Authority.