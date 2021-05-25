 
Log Out
Home Page
Pfizer Vaccine
Coronavirus
Jpost Real Estate
JP Must
Aliyah
March Of The Living
Israel Medical Centers & Doctors
UAE-Israel business summit
Jpost Conferences
JPost Annual Conference
JPOST NYC CONFERENCE
JPOST DIPLOMATIC CONFERENCE
Premium
THE DAILY EDITION
MAGAZINE
IN JERUSALEM
IVRIT
THE JERUSALEM REPORT
Categories
Breaking News
Israel News
Israel Elections
Israeli Food & Recipes
Israeli Sports
Israel Elections
World News
Iranian News
Middle East
Arab-Israeli Conflict
Gaza News
U.S. Politics
Diaspora
Antisemitism
Opinion
Judaism
kabbalah
Health & Science
Innovation Technology
Law
Archaeology
Antisemitism
Green Israel
Special Content
Advertise with us
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
Cancel Subscription
Customer Service
Jerusalem Post World News

L’Oréal launches local 'Stand Up to Sexual Harassment' campaign

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 25, 2021 20:45
Michal Yanai (photo credit: OMRI BARZILAI)
Michal Yanai
(photo credit: OMRI BARZILAI)

The local Hebrew hashtag campaign #StopStandingOnTheSide will accompany the project.

L’Oréal Paris launched its campaign this week to help prevent sexual harassment and raise awareness of the phenomenon, starring actress Michal Yanai.
The campaign is part of the international brand's Stand Up program, which offers training designed to help prevent sexual harassment on the street and build safe, inclusive spaces for all.
As part of the campaign in Israel, a long-term partnership was built with the Association of Rape Crisis Centers in Israel, which will launch a new website in Hebrew: standup-israel.com, which includes tutorials with simple tools to learn how to respond safely the next time someone encounters sexual harassment.
In addition, the local Hebrew hashtag campaign #StopStandingOnTheSide (DaiLaamodMeHatzad) will accompany the project and there will be dedicated workshops offered to thousands of people each year.
Tags rape sexual harassment sexual abuse
Copyright 2021 Jpost Inc.
Designed by DANIEL CHEN