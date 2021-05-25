L’Oréal launches local 'Stand Up to Sexual Harassment' campaign

L’Oréal Paris launched its campaign this week to help prevent sexual harassment and raise awareness of the phenomenon, starring actress Michal Yanai.



The campaign is part of the international brand's Stand Up program, which offers training designed to help prevent sexual harassment on the street and build safe, inclusive spaces for all.

As part of the campaign in Israel, a long-term partnership was built with the Association of Rape Crisis Centers in Israel, which will launch a new website in Hebrew: standup-israel.com, which includes tutorials with simple tools to learn how to respond safely the next time someone encounters sexual harassment.

In addition, the local Hebrew hashtag campaign #StopStandingOnTheSide (DaiLaamodMeHatzad) will accompany the project and there will be dedicated workshops offered to thousands of people each year.