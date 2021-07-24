Jewish summer camps adapting to a COVID-19 reality

WASHINGTON – After a year of shutdown in 2020, Jewish summer camps across the US are operating again this summer. But this time, things are a bit different.

“We’re just so thrilled that the camps are open,” Eric Fingerhut, CEO of the Jewish Federations of North America, told The Jerusalem Post. “The camps are full this summer. Some of them had to reduce capacity a little bit because of the COVID rules, but they are operating in a very robust way.”

As the Delta variant keeps spreading across the world, and children under 12 are not eligible for the vaccine, many camps in the US had to adapt to the new reality.

Havi Goldscher, Capital Camp & Retreat Center Interim CEO, told the Post that the camp is operating “almost like a bubble.”

The camp is located in Waynesboro, Pennsylvania, and most of the children are from Washington DC, Maryland, and Virginia. This year, there are 773 campers from second grade to high school seniors and 180 staff members. “We have fewer campers this summer [due to] capacity numbers and recommendations,” she said.

Many camps have adopted a policy that significantly restricts the number of people who are coming and going from the camp, Goldscher said.

“It’s not fully a bubble,” she said. “Certainly, we accept food delivery, but who’s going in and out of the kitchen in order to bring that food in? It’s very limited.”

“In a normal year, I would have had some visitors, maybe almost every day for different reasons,” said Goldscher. “This year, we’re not doing that.”

She noted that the American Camp Association and the CDC made a recommendation to lower the number of campers because of living space.

“Every day, we are continuing to make really hard decisions,” she said, noting that the hardest one was to close the camp in May 2020.

“Pretty much every day since then we’ve been making more minor decisions, but all [of them] impacted our ability to open this summer,” Goldscher said, “and even within the opening of this summer, we’re making daily decisions in order to continue to keep our staff and campers as safe as possible.”