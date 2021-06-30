 
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

New Jewish Agency program seeks to teach campers Hebrew, Israeli slang

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 30, 2021 13:54
Isaac Herzog with Jewish Agency shlichim holding up signs that translate into "Hebrew is a Beautiful Language." (photo credit: ZOOG PRODUCTION)
Isaac Herzog with Jewish Agency shlichim holding up signs that translate into "Hebrew is a Beautiful Language."
(photo credit: ZOOG PRODUCTION)

The program marks the end of Isaac Herzog's tenure as head of the Jewish Agency before he takes up the reins as Israel's newest president.

The Jewish Agency is launching a new program for Jewish summer camps worldwide with innovative and informal Hebrew language education.
The pilot program will run in summer camps in France and the US.
Developed by respected academics focusing on informal Hebrew learning and sociolinguistics, the aim of the program is to spark interest and curiosity in the Hebrew language among Jewish kids and teenagers, and deepen their connection to Israeli culture.
With the assistance of Jewish Agency shlichim, the program will use games, outdoor activities, sports, cooking, Israeli music and more to surround campers with introductory Hebrew and familiarity with Israeli slang.
“This innovative project aims to instill kids and teens with a curiosity about Hebrew and Israeli culture, by means of informal education,” said Jewish Agency Chairman and Israel's President-elect Isaac Herzog
“Hebrew is a living and vibrant bridge between the State of Israel and world Jewry, connecting our glorious past and our common future. It is the birthright of every girl and boy to learn the language common to us all.”
With Herzog set to take over Israel's presidency on July 7, this program will mark the end of his tenure leading the Jewish Agency. It is also, however, something close to him. In his very first speech as chairman, Herzog spoke of his vision: A connection to the Hebrew language among the younger generations of Jews across the world.
Tags Hebrew Jewish Agency isaac herzog summer camp Language
Copyright 2021 Jpost Inc.
Designed by DANIEL CHEN