Log Out
Home Page
Pfizer Vaccine
Coronavirus
Jpost Real Estate
JP Must
Aliyah
March Of The Living
Israel Medical Centers & Doctors
UAE-Israel business summit
Jpost Conferences
JPost Annual Conference
JPOST NYC CONFERENCE
JPOST DIPLOMATIC CONFERENCE
Premium
THE DAILY EDITION
MAGAZINE
IN JERUSALEM
IVRIT
THE JERUSALEM REPORT
Categories
Breaking News
Israel News
Israel Elections
Israeli Food & Recipes
Israeli Sports
Israel Elections
World News
Iranian News
Middle East
Arab-Israeli Conflict
Gaza News
U.S. Politics
Diaspora
Antisemitism
Opinion
Judaism
kabbalah
Health & Science
Innovation Technology
Law
Archaeology
Antisemitism
Green Israel
Special Content
Advertise with us
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
Cancel Subscription
Customer Service
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

Diplomatic contacts under way to halt Israel's campaign - Jordan's king

By REUTERS  
MAY 16, 2021 22:18
King of Jordan Abdullah II addresses the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France January 15, 2020. (photo credit: REUTERS/VINCENT KESSLER/FILE PHOTO)
King of Jordan Abdullah II addresses the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France January 15, 2020.
(photo credit: REUTERS/VINCENT KESSLER/FILE PHOTO)

Earlier on Sunday, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said Israel's actions were pushing the region towards a wider conflict.

Jordan's King Abdullah said on Sunday that his kingdom was involved in intensive diplomacy to halt what he characterized as Israeli military escalation in the worst Israeli-Palestinian violence in years.
The monarch, whose ruling family has custodianship of Muslim and Christian sites in Jerusalem, did not elaborate on the diplomacy, which was communicated via a news flash on state media.
Jordanian government officials have told Reuters the pro-Western kingdom is leading a diplomatic campaign with its European and US allies to put pressure on Israel to end its air and artillery barrage on Gaza since fighting erupted last Monday.
The Israeli military says that Hamas, an Islamist group regarded by much of the international community as a terrorist movement, and other armed factions have fired more than 2,800 rockets from Gaza over the past week.
Earlier on Sunday, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said Israel's actions were pushing the region towards a wider conflict.
"Israel carries as the existing occupation force responsibility for the dangerous situation in occupied Palestinian land and what it is causing in violence, killings, destruction and suffering," Safadi said.
Thousands of Jordanians, most of them of Palestinian origin, took to the streets of the capital Amman on Sunday, calling on the kingdom scrap its peace deal with Israel.
Qatar foreign minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani received a call on Sunday from U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in which they discussed developments in Gaza, the Qatari foreign ministry said.
"During the call, they discussed the recent Israeli attacks on worshippers on Al Aqsa mosque and the attack on the besieged Gaza Strip," a ministry statement added.
Tags Hamas Jordan qatar rocket attack on israel
Copyright 2021 Jpost Inc.
Designed by DANIEL CHEN