AMPAS to acquire screenplay of latest Avi Nesher movie

By HANNAH BROWN

‘THE OTHER Story’ by Avi Nesher.. (photo credit:" IRIS NESHER)

Since the 1930s, the library has been acquiring film scripts and building a reference collection that is regularly consulted by students, writers, actors and filmmakers.

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>





The Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences (AMPAS, the body which gives out the Academy Awards) has acquired a copy of the screenplay of Avi Nesher’s latest movie, The Other Story, for its library’s permanent Core Collection.Since the 1930s, the library has been acquiring film scripts and building a reference collection that is regularly consulted by students, writers, actors and filmmakers. Over the years, the collection has grown to include scripts for more than 15,000 produced films spanning the years from 1910 to the present.It is a rare honor for the author of a screenplay written in a language other than English to be asked to donate his or her work to the library.It was also announced on Wednesday that a DVD of The Other Story, which was just released in the US to positive reviews, will goes on sale this week and will be available in stores and on websites. Although there is no dispute that the era of DVDs is coming to an end as streaming becomes more popular, Nesher decided that he wanted the film to have a DVD release, particularly in light of the fact that collectors are still acquiring and viewing DVDs.The movie tells the story of a psychologist (Yuval Segal) who has been living in the US for years but returns to Israel to try to talk his estranged, newly ultra-Orthodox daughter (Joy Rieger) out of getting married. The film, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival and was the opening-night film of the Haifa International Film Festival, has been seen by more than 400,000 people in Israel.